Aadi Saikumar’s Shambhala BO Success: Allu Aravind, Industry Leaders Applaud Team

Aadi Saikumar’s latest film Shambhala is enjoying a strong box-office run since its December 25 release, prompting the makers to host a special celebration titled the “Divine Blockbuster Event” on Monday. The gathering brought together some of Telugu cinema’s most respected names — including veteran producer Allu Aravind, directors Vassishta and Bobby, actor Sundeep Kishan, and writer Kona Venkat — who praised Aadi and the team for delivering a much-needed success built on sincerity and craftsmanship.

Produced by Mahidhar Reddy and Rajasekhar Annabhimoju under Shining Pictures and directed by Ugandhar Muni, Shambhala has earned both critical appreciation and audience support, with industry members calling it one of the surprise successes of the season.

Allu Aravind: “I came to celebrate Aadi’s well-earned success”

Ace producer Allu Aravind expressed his admiration for Aadi Saikumar’s perseverance, noting the long-standing association between their families.

“Ugandhar Muni directed Shambhala wonderfully. As a father myself, I understand the joy of seeing your son succeed. Even if success came a little late, Aadi performed brilliantly and earned this moment. I thoroughly enjoyed watching Shambhala,” he said, also praising co-star Archana Iyer and child artist Baby Chaitra for their performances.

Aadi Saikumar: “You’ll see a new Aadi going forward”

Thanking industry well-wishers and the audience, Aadi said the film’s success represents a turning point in his career.

“Shambhala was made with a lot of dedication. Our director Ugandhar worked tirelessly for two years — this success belongs to him. The entire team gave their best, from Archana garu to Sricharan Pakala’s incredible music. Watch it in theaters — you won’t be disappointed,” he said, promising to take up more meaningful roles in the future.

Sai Kumar: “Aadi’s victory feels like a gift from the audience”

Veteran actor Sai Kumar, who has completed 50 years in cinema, said the film’s success fulfilled a cherished hope.

“Hearing people say ‘Our Aadi has scored a hit’ brings great happiness. I always told him not to stop trying, and now he has earned this success with patience and hard work.”

Industry voices highlight sincerity, content, and music

Director Bobby praised the film’s emotional impact: “Aadi’s success arrived in a grand way. Sricharan Pakala was another hero of this film with his music.”

Director Vassishta called the film “a strong year-end success,” applauding its sound design and execution.

Sundeep Kishan remarked, “The audience proved once again that honesty and hard work in filmmaking pay off.”

Writer Kona Venkat described the film as “a Divine Blockbuster,” adding that positive word-of-mouth has grown stronger week after week.

Producers & team credit collaboration

Producers Mahidhar Reddy and Rajasekhar Annabhimoju said audience response exceeded expectations, adding that second-week collections are projected to surpass the first. Director Ugandhar Muni attributed the film’s success to his cast and crew, praising cinematographer Praveen K Bangari, editor Shravan, and music director Sricharan Pakala, who said working on his 49th film was “emotionally rewarding.”

Co-star Archana Iyer thanked audiences for embracing her role, while distributor Mythri Shashi called Shambhala “the beginning of bigger things for Aadi.”

With strong collections continuing into the second week and industry endorsements building momentum, Shambhala stands as a reminder that determined storytelling and consistent effort can still strike a chord at the box office — marking an important milestone in Aadi Saikumar’s journey.