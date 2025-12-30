Indian Movies 2026: The RajaSaab, Jana Nayagan, Jailer 2 and More Big Releases

The year 2026 is shaping up to be one of the most exciting phases for Indian cinema, with star-driven projects, celebrated directors, and large-scale productions lined up across multiple languages.

For Prabhas fans, The RajaSaab remains one of the most eagerly awaited films. Directed by Maruthi and produced by T.G. Vishwa Prasad under People Media Factory, the film features an ensemble cast including Sanjay Dutt, Boman Irani, Malavika Mohanan, Nidhhi Agerwal, Riddhi Kumar, and Zarina Wahab. The RajaSaab is slated for a massive multilingual release in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam on January 9, 2026.

Another Pongal weekend clash is Jana Nayagan, believed to be Thalapathy Vijay’s final film before his political plunge. Directed by H. Vinoth with music by Anirudh Ravichander, the KVN Productions venture stars Vijay alongside Bobby Deol, Pooja Hegde, Mamitha Baiju, Prakash Raj, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Priyamani, and Narain. The film is set for a grand January 9, 2026 release.

Superstar Rajinikanth returns in Jailer 2, the sequel to the 2023 blockbuster. Written and directed by Nelson Dilipkumar and produced by Sun Pictures, the action-comedy once again features S.J. Suryah, Ramya Krishnan, Vinayakan, Yogi Babu, and Mirnaa in pivotal roles.

Among the most talked-about projects is the yet-untitled collaboration between Allu Arjun and Atlee, expected to be a pan-India spectacle with cutting-edge action and mass appeal. Adding to the epic slate is Kalki 2, the sequel to Nag Ashwin’s sci-fi blockbuster, with Prabhas once again leading the futuristic saga.

Veteran star Venkatesh is set to team up with Trivikram Srinivas for a family entertainer, while Pawan Kalyan’s much-delayed but highly anticipated Ustaad Bhagat Singh is finally expected to hit screens in 2026.

Other notable releases creating buzz include Nani and Sonali Kulkarni’s The Paradise, Priyadarshan’s Haiwaan starring Saif Ali Khan and Akshay Kumar, Akshay Kumar’s horror-comedy Bhooth Bangla, and the intense drama Vadh 2 featuring Sanjay Mishra and Neena Gupta. Films like Ram Charan and Janhvi Kapoor’s Peddi, Dacoit starring Mrunal Thakur and Adivi Sesh, Prabhas’s Fauzi, and Aneet Padda’s Shakti Shalini further underline the diversity of the 2026 lineup.

With such a powerful mix of stars, genres, and big-budget storytelling, 2026 is poised to become a landmark year for Indian cinema.