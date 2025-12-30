December 31 School Holiday or Not? State-Wise School Status Explained

As December 31 approaches, many students and parents are checking school notices to find out whether there will be a holiday or regular classes. For most schools across India, December 31 is a regular working day, as there are no national festivals, special occasions, or government-declared holidays on this date.

Unlike Christmas or New Year’s Day, December 31 does not fall under mandatory school holidays. Therefore, schools that are not observing winter vacation during this period are expected to function normally.

State-Wise Status of Schools on December 31

In several states, schools are already closed due to ongoing winter vacations, while others continue regular classes.

States where schools may remain closed due to winter vacation schedules:

Uttar Pradesh: Many schools remain closed as part of winter holidays.

Delhi: Several government and private schools are closed due to winter break.

Punjab, Rajasthan, Bihar, West Bengal: Schools are closed in many areas due to winter vacations.

Kerala: Schools are closed as part of scheduled year-end holidays.

States where December 31 is generally a working day:

Telangana: No official holiday announced; most schools remain open.

Tamil Nadu: December 31 is a regular school day for most institutions.

Andhra Pradesh: Schools remain open, except those following specific winter or Christmas break schedules.

Karnataka: No holiday declared; regular classes are expected.

Maharashtra, Gujarat, Odisha: Schools operate normally unless part of winter vacation.

Students are advised to check with their individual schools, as holiday schedules may differ between government, private, CBSE, ICSE, and international schools.

Upcoming School Holidays to Watch For

January 1, 2026 (New Year’s Day): Holiday in many states and schools.

Winter Vacation Extensions: Possible in North Indian states if cold wave or fog conditions worsen.

Sankranti / Pongal Holidays (Mid-January 2026): Observed in states like Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Tamil Nadu, and Karnataka.

Republic Day – January 26, 2026: Nationwide school holiday.

Final Word

To summarise, December 31 is not a school holiday in most parts of India, and schools are expected to function as usual where winter vacations are not in effect. Since holiday schedules vary by state and school board, parents and students should rely on official school circulars for confirmation.

Staying updated will help avoid last-minute confusion as the year comes to an end.

Also read: Happy New Year 2026 Wishes, Quotes, Messages, and Greetings