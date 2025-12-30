Winter Holidays 2025–26: State-Wise School Holiday Dates in India

Winter Holidays is one of the most awaited breaks for school students across India. For the 2025–26 academic year, schools under CBSE, ICSE, Kendriya Vidyalayas (KV), PM Shri schools, and various State Boards will observe winter holidays on different dates depending on local weather conditions and state education department guidelines.

Unlike national holidays, winter vacations are not announced at the national level. Each state or school authority decides the holiday schedule based on factors such as cold waves, fog, snowfall, and air quality. In most parts of India, winter holidays usually begin around Christmas and continue into early January.

Students and parents are advised to check official notices from their respective schools, as holiday dates may change or get extended due to severe weather conditions.

Duration of Winter Holidays

In most states, winter holidays last between 10 and 20 days. Schools generally close in the second half of December and reopen in the first or second week of January 2026. The length of the break depends on weather severity and government advisories.

State-Wise Winter Vacation Overview (2025–26)

Uttar Pradesh: December 20 to January 1, 2026

Punjab: December 21 to December 31, 2025

Delhi: December 23, 2025 to January 1, 2026

Haryana: January 1 to January 15, 2026

Rajasthan: December 25, 2025 to January 5, 2026

Kerala: December 24, 2025 to January 4, 2026

Bihar: December 25 to December 31, 2025

Odisha: December 23 to December 31, 2025

West Bengal: December 25, 2025 to January 1, 2026

Madhya Pradesh: From December 25, reopening in early January

PM Shri Schools: December 23, 2025 to January 1, 2026

Region-Wise Winter Holiday Details

North India

Cold-wave-affected states like Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Punjab, Haryana, and Rajasthan observe longer winter breaks. In some areas, holidays may be extended if fog or cold conditions worsen.

Jammu & Kashmir Winter Holidays:

Pre-primary: November 26, 2025 to February 28, 2026

Classes 1–8: December 1, 2025 to February 28, 2026

Classes 9–12: December 11, 2025 to February 22, 2026

Central and Western India

States such as Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh usually close schools from Christmas and reopen during the first week of January.

South and East India

Kerala: Winter vacation from December 24 to January 4

West Bengal: December 25 to January 1

Andhra Pradesh:

Christmas holidays (minority schools): December 21 to December 28, 2025

Sankranti holidays (general schools): January 1 to January 18, 2026

Winter Holidays in Kendriya Vidyalaya (KV) Schools

Kendriya Vidyalayas follow region-based holiday schedules:

Extended Winter Holidays (December 23 to January 11, 2026):

Delhi, Agra, Chandigarh, Dehradun, Gurugram, Jammu, Lucknow, Patna, Varanasi, Kolkata, Guwahati, Silchar, and Tinsukia regions.

Regular Winter Holidays (December 23 to January 1, 2026):

Jaipur, Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, Mumbai, Raipur, Bhubaneswar, and Bhopal regions.

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