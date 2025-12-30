Prabhas, Riddhi Kumar Dating Rumours Go Viral Ahead of Raja Saab Release

With The Raja Saab nearing release, lead star Prabhas is in the spotlight once again — this time not just for his film, but also for rumours linking him to co-star Riddhi Kumar. The speculation gained fresh momentum after the actress spoke warmly about the actor during the film’s recent pre-release event, hinting at a thoughtful gift she received from him.

Warm Words, Warmer Gesture

Taking the stage at the event, Riddhi Kumar praised The Raja Saab and described working with Prabhas as “nothing short of inspiring.” But it was her mention of a personal gift from the actor that drew attention and fuelled whispers in industry circles.

While Riddhi did not disclose the nature of the present, she said it was something she “cherishes deeply,” adding that she feels fortunate to have Prabhas’ support both on and off set. Her comments immediately set social media abuzz, with fans dissecting every word for clues.

Rumours Gather Pace

The duo’s on-screen chemistry in promotional material has already caught the audience’s eye, and Riddhi’s remarks have added another layer of intrigue. Though neither Prabhas nor Riddhi has addressed the dating rumours directly, her brief yet heartfelt statement was enough to reignite talk about their equation beyond the camera.

Film Gears Up for Festival Release

The Raja Saab, directed by Maruthi, is scheduled to hit theatres on January 9, 2026, as a major Sankranthi release. With expectations high and fan excitement mounting, all eyes now remain on both the film and the off-screen chatter surrounding its lead pair.

Whether the speculation will fade or intensify remains to be seen — but for now, Prabhas and Riddhi Kumar are firmly at the centre of Tollywood’s latest conversation.