Prabhas Secret Donation To Old Age Home in Khammam Revealed

Tollywood star Prabhas is once again making headlines — not for a movie announcement or a box office record, but for a philanthropic gesture that has earned admiration from industry colleagues. TV host Suma Kanakala recently shed light on the actor’s long-standing financial assistance to an old-age home in Khammam, a facility she helped establish years ago.

A Fan’s Question Opens the Door to a Lesser-Known Story

Responding to a follower who asked her to speak about Prabhas, Suma refrained from the usual praise about stardom or screen presence. Instead, she chose to reveal how the actor has quietly been contributing a fixed sum every month to the home, ensuring that its elderly residents receive continuous support.

According to Suma, many celebrities stepped in during the construction phase of the project. However, Prabhas continued his involvement long after the inauguration—something she called “rare and deeply heartfelt.”

“It’s Not Just a One-Time Gesture”

Sharing the memory in the comments section of her social media post, Suma noted that the actor’s support has been unwavering.

“From the day the old-age home was completed, Prabhas garu has been helping every month. His consistency and compassion deserve appreciation,” she wrote, also acknowledging contributions from Pawan Kalyan and Lakshmi Manchu through the Memu Saitham initiative.

Industry Recognition for Prabhas’ Quiet Philanthropy

This isn’t the first time the support has been publicly acknowledged. Earlier, actor Rajeev Kanakala spoke about the same initiative on a podcast, recalling that director SS Rajamouli also extended financial help during the early stages. Rajeev highlighted that Prabhas’ sustained care makes his contribution stand apart.

“The great thing about Prabhas is that he didn’t stop after making a donation — he still sends money every month for the upkeep of the home. It shows his character,” Rajeev said.

On the Work Front

Meanwhile, Prabhas continues to be active on the cinematic front. After Adipurush, Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire and Kalki 2898 AD, he is gearing up for the release of The Raja Saab on January 9, 2026. Upcoming projects also include Fauzi, directed by Hanu Raghavapudi, and Spirit, helmed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga.