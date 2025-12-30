Vaikuntha Ekadashi 2025: Date, Timings, Parana Rules & Spiritual Significance

Vaikuntha Ekadashi 2025 is one of the most sacred observances dedicated to Lord Vishnu. Celebrated during the Dhanur month (called Margazhi in the Tamil calendar), this auspicious Ekadashi holds immense spiritual importance for devotees across India.

It is believed that sincere fasting and worship on this holy day opens the Vaikuntha Dwaram — the divine gateway to Lord Vishnu’s heavenly abode — granting devotees salvation, peace, prosperity, and divine grace.

Vaikuntha Ekadashi 2025: Date & Key Timings

Vaikuntha Ekadashi: Wednesday, December 31, 2025

Ekadashi Tithi Begins: 07:50 AM on December 30, 2025

Ekadashi Tithi Ends: 05:00 AM on December 31, 2025

Parana Time: 07:14 AM to 09:18 AM on January 1, 2026

Smartha Vaikuntha Ekadashi Timings

Smartha Vaikuntha Ekadashi: Tuesday, December 30, 2025

Smartha Parana Time: 01:26 PM to 03:31 PM on December 31, 2025

Hari Vasara End Moment: 10:12 AM

Note: Parana refers to breaking the Ekadashi fast. Observing the correct time is considered spiritually essential.

Meaning & Significance of Vaikuntha Ekadashi

Vaikuntha Ekadashi, also known as Mukkoti Ekadashi, is observed during the sacred Dhanur solar month and is celebrated with deep devotion across India, especially in Vishnu temples.

According to belief, the gates of Vaikuntha Dwaram remain open on this day, offering sincere devotees a rare chance for spiritual upliftment and liberation (moksha).

Where Vaikuntha Ekadashi Is Most Revered

Tirumala Venkateswara Temple, Tirupati

Sri Ranganathaswamy Temple, Srirangam

In Kerala, the festival is celebrated as Swarga Vathil Ekadashi, where devotees gather in large numbers to pass through the sacred temple doors symbolising entry into heaven.

Devotees believe that observing the fast with discipline and engaging in prayers, Vishnu Sahasranama chanting, and acts of charity on this day brings divine blessings, spiritual growth, and inner peace.