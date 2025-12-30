Assam School Holidays 2026: Complete Academic Calendar

The Government of Assam has officially released the Assam School Holiday List for 2026, providing clarity on gazetted, public, and restricted holidays for schools and colleges across the state. Issued by the General Administration Department (GAD), Assam, this holiday calendar applies to all government-run educational institutions as well as government offices.

The 2026 holiday schedule reflects Assam’s rich cultural heritage, with special emphasis on Bihu celebrations, along with national and religious observances. This calendar is designed to help students, parents, and teachers plan academic activities, vacations, and family time well in advance.

Overview of Assam Academic Holiday Calendar 2026

A total of 35 full holidays are listed for the year

The calendar is valid for government schools, colleges, and offices

Holidays include state festivals, national days, and religious observances

Major breaks are aligned with Bihu festivals and other key celebrations

From Magh Bihu in January to Bohag Bihu in April and Kati Bihu in October, the holiday list ensures periodic breaks throughout the academic year, helping students recharge between academic sessions.

Assam School Holidays in January 2026

The year begins with multiple state and national holidays. Magh (Bhogali) Bihu and Tusu Puja are observed on January 14, followed by Magh Bihu on January 15. Later in the month, schools remain closed for Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose Jayanti on January 23 and Republic Day on January 26. Regional observances such as Gwthar Bathou San and Me-Dam-Me-Phi, a key Tai Ahom festival, also contribute to holiday closures in January.

Religious and Cultural Holidays in Early 2026

February and March include several religious holidays such as a state religious holiday in early February, Dol Jatra (Phaku) in March, and Id-Ul-Fitr, which is observed later in the same month. Good Friday in April adds another school holiday before the biggest festival season begins.

Bohag Bihu and Summer Holiday Period

April is highlighted by Bohag (Rongali) Bihu, Assam’s most significant festival, with holidays spanning multiple days from April 14 to April 16. Additional observances such as Damodar Tithi and Sati Sadhini Diwas further extend the holiday period, making April one of the most festive months in the academic calendar.

Holidays from May to August 2026

May includes May Day and Buddha Purnima, followed by Id-Ul-Zuha later in the month. Regional celebrations like Mahadev Janmotsav in June provide additional school closures. The mid-year holiday season is marked by Independence Day on August 15, a national holiday observed across Assam.

September to October Festival Holidays

September features several regional and religious holidays linked to Assamese spiritual leaders, including observances related to Srimanta Sankardeva and Janmashtami. October includes Gandhi Jayanti on October 2, followed by Kati (Kongali) Bihu and an extended Durga Puja holiday period, resulting in multiple consecutive school holidays.

Year-End Holidays in Assam Schools

November sees major religious holidays such as Diwali, Kali Puja, Chhath Puja, and Guru Nanak’s Birthday, along with Lachit Diwas, which holds historical importance in Assam. The academic year concludes with Ahom Divas (Su-Ka-Pha Diwas) in early December and Christmas Day on December 25.

Plan Academic and Family Time in Advance

With holidays spread evenly across the year, the Assam School Holiday Calendar 2026 allows families and educational institutions to plan vacations, cultural events, and academic schedules efficiently. Parents and students are encouraged to save the academic calendar PDF for future reference and stay updated with any official notifications from the Assam government.

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