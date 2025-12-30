Netizens Shock YouTuber, Unfollowing Naa Anveshana on Instagram

Popular Telugu YouTube content creator Anvesh Naidu, known for his channel “Naa Anveshana,” has come under heavy criticism on social media following controversial remarks made in a recent discussion. The comments triggered strong reactions from viewers, leading to a noticeable decline in his subscriber count.

Soon after clips of his statements began circulating online, many users expressed dissatisfaction, stating that the remarks were insensitive and disappointing. The situation escalated quickly, with several viewers choosing to unsubscribe from the channel as a form of protest.

A coordinated online response followed, with the hashtag #UnsubscribeNaaAnveshana gaining traction on X (formerly Twitter). Users shared their concerns and called for greater responsibility from digital creators who command large audiences.

Several netizens pointed out that Anvesh Naidu’s influence extends beyond entertainment and that public figures on social platforms must be cautious about their words. While some followers demanded a public apology or clarification, others felt that withdrawing support was the strongest way to voice disagreement.

The episode has once again highlighted how rapidly public opinion can shift in the digital space. For creators like Anvesh Naidu, the controversy serves as a reminder that audience trust plays a crucial role in sustaining long-term engagement and credibility.

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