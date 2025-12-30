Dhurandhar OTT Release Date Out: Ranveer Singh’s Movie to Stream on Netflix from Jan 30

A massive box office storm continues to rewrite records across the country, and the film leading this historic wave is Dhurandhar. Starring Ranveer Singh, Akshaye Khanna, Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt, and child actor Sara Arjun, the spy thriller has emerged as the biggest talking point in Indian cinema at present.

With theatres still running to packed houses, the makers have now officially moved ahead with the next phase of the film’s journey, which is its OTT release.

Dhurandhar to Stream on Netflix

Even as Dhurandhar maintains unstoppable momentum at the box office, details of its digital release have surfaced. As per a report by OTTPlay, the film is scheduled to begin streaming on Netflix from January 30, 2026.

Typically, films make their OTT debut within 30 to 45 days of their theatrical release. However, considering the extraordinary performance of Dhurandhar in cinemas, there is a strong possibility that the streaming date could be extended if the film continues to earn big numbers.

Box Office Tsunami With Over ₹1100 Crore Worldwide

On the domestic front, Dhurandhar has already crossed the ₹730 crore mark and continues to show impressive weekday collections.

At the global box office, the film has gone past ₹1100 crore, placing it among the highest-grossing Indian films of all time. Currently, only Dangal and Jawan are ahead of it in worldwide earnings. Trade analysts believe that surpassing the lifetime collection of Jawan is only a matter of days.

Dhurandhar Part 2 Confirmed for March 2026

The film has received widespread appreciation across industries and is currently outperforming several major South Indian releases. Riding high on this unprecedented success, the makers have confirmed that Dhurandhar Part 2 will release in theatres on March 19, 2026.

With roaring box office numbers and strong digital buzz, Dhurandhar has firmly established itself as a full-scale cinematic phenomenon.