Tamil Nadu Schools Get 14 Holidays in January 2026: Check Full List of Dates

Schools across Tamil Nadu will reopen for Classes 1 to 10 on January 5, marking the end of the Christmas break. While the return to classrooms signals the start of regular academic activity, students and parents have little reason to worry, as January 2026 offers a generous number of holidays spread throughout the month.

The new year begins on a relaxed note for schoolchildren. January 1 to January 4 remain holidays, giving students a comfortable four-day break at the start of the year. New Year’s Day on January 1 is followed by a weekend, allowing students to return to school only after several days of rest.

Once classes resume, the month continues to provide frequent breaks. The highlight of January is the Pongal festival period, during which the Tamil Nadu government has announced multiple public holidays. January 15 is observed as Pongal, followed by Thiruvalluvar Day on January 16 and Uzhavar Thirunal on January 17. With January 18 falling on a Sunday, students receive an extended four-day holiday stretch in the middle of the month.

Another important break comes toward the end of January with Republic Day on January 26, which falls on a Monday. This public holiday creates a long weekend, giving students a pause before the month concludes.

Weekends further increase the number of holidays. Saturdays and Sundays on January 3–4, January 10–11, January 17–18, January 24–25, and January 31 add to the time away from classrooms, reducing the number of working school days significantly.

When all breaks are counted—the early January holidays, festival-related public holidays, Republic Day, and regular weekends—students enjoy around 14 holidays in January. This makes the month one of the least demanding periods in the academic year, despite schools reopening early.

For families, the holiday-filled month allows time for celebrations, short trips, and gatherings. Students benefit from a gradual return to studies, while teachers often use the period to help children settle back into learning routines.

Overall, although schools reopen on January 5, January 2026 ensures that holidays remain frequent, allowing the festive atmosphere to continue well into the new year for students across Tamil Nadu.

Also read: US Bank Holidays 2026: Complete Federal Holiday List