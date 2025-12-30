Is January 1, 2026 a Stock Market Holiday in India?

Investors planning their market activity at the start of the new year should be aware that January 1, 2026, will be a regular trading day for Indian equity markets. According to the official trading calendars issued by the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) and the National Stock Exchange (NSE) for 2026, stock trading will continue as usual on New Year’s Day.

Despite January 1 being observed as a public holiday by many offices and institutions, both NSE and BSE have confirmed that equity trading will remain operational on Thursday, January 1, 2026. Market participants can buy and sell shares without any interruption.

Is January 1 a Stock Market Holiday in 2026?

The answer is no. January 1 does not feature on the list of equity market holidays published by NSE and BSE for 2026. All key segments—including equities, equity derivatives, and currency derivatives—will function normally on this date.

This means investors do not need to reschedule their trades or investment plans simply because it is New Year’s Day.

Which Market Segment Will Be Closed?

While equity trading will be active, the NSE Commodity Derivatives segment will remain closed on January 1, 2026. No trading will take place in commodities on that day, and participants in this segment should plan their transactions accordingly.

January 2026 Stock Market Holiday

The first complete trading holiday for Indian stock exchanges in 2026 will be Republic Day on Monday, January 26. On this day, all market segments across NSE and BSE will remain shut.

Total Stock Market Holidays in 2026

As per the provisional holiday schedules released by the exchanges:

NSE and BSE will observe 15 full trading holidays in 2026, excluding weekends

These holidays include major national festivals and important observances

Special trading sessions, such as Muhurat Trading during Diwali, will be conducted separately as per exchange announcements

Final Reminder for Investors

Traders and investors are advised to keep an eye on official updates from NSE and BSE, as exchanges may issue circulars or make adjustments to trading schedules closer to the date. Checking the official exchange websites before planning major trades is always recommended.

In summary, January 1, 2026, is a normal trading day for Indian equity markets, allowing investors to begin the new year without any disruption to stock market activity.

Also read: Tamil Nadu Schools Get 14 Holidays in January 2026: Check Full List of Dates