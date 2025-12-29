Silver Price Today in India, December 29: Latest Rates Across Major Cities

Silver continued its impressive rally through 2025, outperforming gold by a wide margin and delivering strong returns to investors. Over the past eleven months, the white metal has more than doubled in value, touching a record high of ₹2.6 lakh per kilogram in the Indian market.

However, silver witnessed a slight correction at the start of the week. On Monday, December 29, silver prices declined by ₹4 per gram compared to the previous session.

Silver Price Today – December 29, 2025

Per Gram and Per Kilogram Rates in India

Gram Silver Price Today (in INR) Silver Price Yesterday (in INR) Change in Silver Price (in INR) 1 258 262 -4 8 2064 2096 -32 10 2580 2620 -40 100 25800 26200 -400 1000 258000 262000 -4000

Silver Price Today in Major Indian Cities

Chennai

10 grams: ₹2,810

100 grams: ₹28,100

1 kg: ₹2,81,000

Mumbai

10 grams: ₹2,580

100 grams: ₹25,800

1 kg: ₹2,58,000

Delhi

10 grams: ₹2,580

100 grams: ₹25,800

1 kg: ₹2,58,000

Kolkata

10 grams: ₹2,580

100 grams: ₹25,800

1 kg: ₹2,58,000

Bangalore

10 grams: ₹2,580

100 grams: ₹25,800

1 kg: ₹2,58,000

Hyderabad

10 grams: ₹2,810

100 grams: ₹28,100

1 kg: ₹2,81,000

Ahmedabad

10 grams: ₹2,580

100 grams: ₹25,800

1 kg: ₹2,58,000

Despite today’s dip, silver remains one of the top-performing precious metals of 2025, supported by rising industrial demand, global uncertainty, and strong domestic investment interest. Investors are closely watching whether the metal will resume its upward momentum in the coming sessions.