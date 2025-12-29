Silver Price Today in India, December 29: Latest Rates Across Major Cities
Silver continued its impressive rally through 2025, outperforming gold by a wide margin and delivering strong returns to investors. Over the past eleven months, the white metal has more than doubled in value, touching a record high of ₹2.6 lakh per kilogram in the Indian market.
However, silver witnessed a slight correction at the start of the week. On Monday, December 29, silver prices declined by ₹4 per gram compared to the previous session.
Silver Price Today – December 29, 2025
Per Gram and Per Kilogram Rates in India
|
Gram
|
Silver Price Today (in INR)
|
Silver Price Yesterday (in INR)
|
Change in Silver Price (in INR)
|1
|258
|262
|-4
|8
|2064
|2096
|-32
|10
|2580
|2620
|-40
|100
|25800
|26200
|-400
|1000
|258000
|262000
|-4000
Silver Price Today in Major Indian Cities
Chennai
- 10 grams: ₹2,810
- 100 grams: ₹28,100
- 1 kg: ₹2,81,000
Mumbai
- 10 grams: ₹2,580
- 100 grams: ₹25,800
- 1 kg: ₹2,58,000
Delhi
- 10 grams: ₹2,580
- 100 grams: ₹25,800
- 1 kg: ₹2,58,000
Kolkata
- 10 grams: ₹2,580
- 100 grams: ₹25,800
- 1 kg: ₹2,58,000
Bangalore
- 10 grams: ₹2,580
- 100 grams: ₹25,800
- 1 kg: ₹2,58,000
Hyderabad
- 10 grams: ₹2,810
- 100 grams: ₹28,100
- 1 kg: ₹2,81,000
Ahmedabad
- 10 grams: ₹2,580
- 100 grams: ₹25,800
- 1 kg: ₹2,58,000
Despite today’s dip, silver remains one of the top-performing precious metals of 2025, supported by rising industrial demand, global uncertainty, and strong domestic investment interest. Investors are closely watching whether the metal will resume its upward momentum in the coming sessions.