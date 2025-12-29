NSE Stock Market Holidays 2026: Full List of Trading Closures in India

The National Stock Exchange of India (NSE) has released its official 2026 trading holiday calendar, confirming that the Indian stock market will observe 15 trading holidays throughout the year. In addition, the calendar includes four holidays that coincide with weekends, on which the markets are normally closed.

Several major festivals and national observances—including Mahashivratri, Id-Ul-Fitr (Ramadan Eid), Independence Day, and Diwali Laxmi Pujan—fall on weekends in 2026. As a result, these will not be counted as additional market-closure days.

According to the holiday schedule, March will have the highest number of trading holidays, with three holidays, followed by April and May, which will each have two market closures.

2026 Stock Market Holidays (NSE)

January

January 26 – Republic Day

March

March 3 – Holi

March 26 – Shri Ram Navami

March 31 – Shri Mahavir Jayanti

April

April 3 – Good Friday

April 14 – Dr. Baba Saheb Ambedkar Jayanti

May

May 1 – Maharashtra Day

May 28 – Bakri Id

June

June 26 – Muharram

September

September 14 – Ganesh Chaturthi

October

October 2 – Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti

October 20 – Dussehra

November

November 10 – Diwali / Balipratipada

November 26 – Prakash Gurpurb Sri Guru Nanak Dev

December

December 25 – Christmas

Key Highlights

Total Trading Holidays: 15 days

Weekend Coinciding Holidays: 4 (included but non-trading by default)

Month with Most Holidays: March

Investors and traders are advised to plan their activities ahead of these closures to avoid disruptions in trading, settlement, and portfolio operations. Market participants should also check with brokers for any updates or session schedule changes linked to these holidays.