Bank Holidays From Dec 30 to Jan 2: Are Banks Open on New Year 2026?

As the New Year approaches, bank customers across India are facing confusion over branch operations due to multiple region-specific holidays. According to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) holiday calendar, several states and cities will observe bank holidays between December 29, 2025 and January 2, 2026.

However, these holidays are not uniform across the country, and most cities will continue to have normal banking services on these dates. Here is a clear, date-wise breakdown to help you plan your banking needs without disruption.

Are Banks Open on December 30, 2025?

Banks will be closed in:

Shillong (Meghalaya) – Death Anniversary of U Kiang Nangbah

Banks will remain open in:

All other states and cities across India

Are Banks Open on New Year’s Eve – December 31, 2025?

Banks will be closed in:

Aizawl (Mizoram)

Imphal (Manipur)

Banks will remain open in:

All other states and cities

Are Banks Open on New Year’s Day – January 1, 2026?

Banks will be closed in:

Aizawl

Chennai

Gangtok

Imphal

Itanagar

Kohima

Kolkata

Shillong

Banks will remain open in:

All other states and cities

Are Banks Open on January 2, 2026?

Banks will be closed in:

Aizawl – New Year Celebration

Kochi – Mannam Jayanthi

Thiruvananthapuram – Mannam Jayanthi

Banks will remain open in:

All remaining states and cities

Important Note for Customers

Even on days when physical bank branches are closed, digital services such as UPI, net banking, mobile banking, and ATM transactions will continue to function normally. Customers are advised to complete important branch-related work in advance to avoid last-minute inconvenience during the New Year w