Is December 29 a Bank Holiday? Here’s the Official Update

As the year draws to a close, customers across India are checking bank holiday calendars to plan their financial activities, travel schedules, and personal commitments. With Christmas and New Year celebrations falling close together, there is growing confusion over whether banks will remain open on Monday, December 29.

Here is everything you need to know.

Is December 29 a Bank Holiday?

No. December 29 is not a bank holiday.

Since the date falls on a Monday and there are no national festivals, state-declared holidays, or Reserve Bank of India (RBI) notifications for the day, banks across India will function normally.

All regular services including:

Branch operations

Cheque clearing

Cash deposits and withdrawals

Customer support services

will be available without interruption.

Customers can safely visit their bank branches to complete routine transactions.

Why Is There Confusion Around Year-End Bank Holidays?

The last week of December often creates uncertainty because of the Christmas weekend followed closely by New Year celebrations. Many people expect an extended holiday period. However, banks close only on dates officially notified by the RBI or state governments.

Since December 29 is not listed under any official holiday category, banks will operate as usual.

Upcoming Bank Holidays in January to Note

Although December 29 is a working day, customers should plan around the following upcoming holidays:

January 1 – New Year’s Day:

Banks may remain closed in some states depending on local government notifications.

January 14 – Pongal / Makar Sankranti:

Banks will be closed in several states observing the festival.

January 26 – Republic Day:

Banks will remain closed across India.

In addition, banks will be shut on all Sundays and on the second and fourth Saturdays of January.

Plan Your Banking Activities in Advance

Customers are advised to complete time-sensitive transactions on working days and refer to state-wise holiday lists for clarity. Digital banking services such as UPI, mobile banking, and internet banking will continue to function even on bank holidays.

Conclusion

December 29 is a regular working day for banks across India. Customers can visit branches and carry out all banking transactions without any inconvenience.