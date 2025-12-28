Haq OTT Release: When and Where to Watch Emraan Hashmi–Yami Gautam Courtroom Drama

Bollywood courtroom drama Haq, starring Emraan Hashmi and Yami Gautam in the lead roles, has completed its theatrical run and is now preparing for its digital debut. The film, which received positive reviews from critics for its sensitive storytelling and performances, is expected to premiere on Netflix from January 2. An official confirmation from the makers or the streaming platform is still awaited.

Directed by Suparn Verma, Haq also features Sheeba Chaddha in a key role. Despite strong critical appreciation, the film failed to generate significant momentum at the box office during its theatre release. However, given the growing audience for content-driven courtroom dramas on OTT platforms, industry observers believe the film may find a wider and more engaged viewership online.

At the heart of the narrative is a woman’s determined fight for justice, challenging deeply rooted beliefs surrounding marriage, law, and women’s rights in India. The story draws inspiration from one of the country’s most landmark legal cases — the Supreme Court verdict in Mohd. Ahmed Khan v. Shah Bano Begum, which reshaped conversations around maintenance rights and gender justice.

Haq is produced by Vineet Jain, Vishal Gurnani, Juhi Parekh Mehta, and Harman Baweja under the banners of Junglee Pictures, Insomnia Films, and Baweja Studios. With its socially relevant theme and powerful performances, the film is expected to gain renewed attention following its OTT release.