Dhurandhar OTT Release: Ranveer Singh’s Movie Breaks Pushpa 2 Record With ₹285 Cr Netflix Deal

The Indian box office is currently dominated by the spy thriller Dhurandhar, which has crossed the historic ₹1,000 crore mark worldwide. Starring Ranveer Singh in the lead role, the film is now rewriting records in the digital space as well by overtaking Pushpa 2 in OTT rights valuation.

Netflix Pays Record Price for Dhurandhar Digital Rights

As per industry sources, Netflix has acquired the OTT streaming rights of Dhurandhar for a massive ₹285 crore. Earlier, Pushpa 2 held the record with its ₹275 crore digital deal, but Dhurandhar has now emerged as the highest-priced Indian OTT acquisition to date.

Dhurandhar OTT Release in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam

Although Dhurandhar was released in theatres only in Hindi, the movie will stream on Netflix in multiple South Indian languages including Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam, significantly expanding its reach across the country.

Dhurandhar Netflix Streaming Date

The film was released in cinemas on December 5 and continues its strong box office run. According to the latest buzz, Dhurandhar is expected to premiere on Netflix from January 30.

Dhurandhar Box Office Records

Fastest ₹1,000 Crore Film: Crossed the global ₹1,000 crore mark in just 21 days.

Crossed the global ₹1,000 crore mark in just 21 days. Breaks Animal Record: Becomes the highest-grossing ‘A’-rated film in Indian cinema.

Becomes the highest-grossing ‘A’-rated film in Indian cinema. India Net Collection: Earned nearly ₹700 crore domestically, making it the biggest hit of 2025 so far.

What Analysts Say

Film trade analysts credit Ranveer Singh’s powerful performance and gripping spy-action sequences for the film’s massive success. With its multi-language OTT release on Netflix, Dhurandhar is expected to set new viewership records in the digital streaming space as well.

Also Read: Prabhas Raja Saab Needs To Beat Dhurandhar for BO Success: Trade Talk