Prabhas Raja Saab Needs To Beat Dhurandhar for BO Success: Trade Talk

Prabhas’s upcoming film The Raja Saab is scheduled for a nationwide theatrical release on January 9. Despite the star’s strong fan base across the country, the film is currently being promoted largely as a regional Telugu release, with limited efforts to build momentum in North India.

At the same time, trade circles observe that audience attention in the Hindi belt continues to be dominated by Dhurandhar, which is enjoying a strong theatrical run. This has resulted in muted pre-release buzz for The Raja Saab in key northern markets, raising concerns about its opening potential outside the southern states.

What has truly surprised the industry is the film’s reported production cost. Though no official number has been announced, estimates suggest that the budget has crossed the ₹500 crore mark. At a recent public event, Prabhas lauded the producer’s boldness in mounting the project at such a scale, indicating the enormous financial stakes involved.

With such a massive investment, the film will need extraordinary box office performance just to reach the break-even mark. Trade analysts believe that The Raja Saab must at least match, if not exceed, the ongoing performance of Dhurandhar to recover costs — and that would still only ensure recovery, not profitability.

The challenge becomes steeper without strong traction in the North Indian circuits. Unless the film generates exceptional nationwide word-of-mouth and pulls large crowds beyond the southern markets, sustaining a long theatrical run will be difficult.

That said, anticipation among Telugu audiences remains high, and Prabhas’s star power continues to be the film’s biggest asset. The coming weeks will reveal whether his pan-India appeal can convert this high-risk venture into a commercially viable success.