Allu Arjun and Atlee's AA22 X A6 Bags 600 Crore Netflix Deal for Digital Rights?

Riding high on the historic success of Pushpa: The Rise and Pushpa: The Rule, Allu Arjun has set his sights on an even more ambitious big-screen venture. The National Award–winning star, who redefined box-office potential with the Pushpa franchise, is now collaborating with blockbuster filmmaker Atlee for a large-scale action entertainer that has already become one of the most talked-about projects in the country.

While Pushpa established Allu Arjun as a pan-India phenomenon with record-breaking theatrical runs and massive digital viewership, his upcoming film with Atlee is expected to push the envelope even further in terms of scale, casting and global market reach.

Mumbai Becomes the New Base of Operations

A significant portion of the yet-untitled film is currently being shot in Mumbai, where Allu Arjun and Atlee are navigating a tight schedule. The actor has been making frequent trips between Hyderabad and Mumbai as filming progresses in phases. Industry insiders say both star and director are charging record remuneration, and combined with extensive VFX and action work, the film’s budget is projected to touch ₹1000 crore, placing it among the most expensive Indian films ever made.

Massive OTT Deal Under Negotiation

In a development that reflects the project’s massive scale, streaming giant Netflix is said to be in advanced negotiations to secure all-language digital rights for an estimated ₹600 crore — a figure that, if finalized, would set new benchmarks in Indian OTT deal-making. The talks highlight the global value Allu Arjun commands post-Pushpa and the strong streaming pull Atlee’s mass entertainers enjoy.

Star-Studded Casting & International Crew

The film is also turning heads for its ensemble of leading ladies, with Deepika Padukone, Janhvi Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna and Mrunal Thakur set to appear in prominent roles. To match its visual ambition, several acclaimed Hollywood VFX specialists have joined the technical team, signaling a push toward international production standards.

Release Timeline & Production Plan

Backed by Sun Pictures, the film is expected to complete shooting in the second half of 2026, with a summer 2027 theatrical release being targeted. Trade analysts believe the film could become a landmark collaboration, merging Allu Arjun’s pan-India appeal — cemented by Pushpa’s blockbuster run — with Atlee’s flair for mainstream action dramas.

As anticipation builds, fans are waiting for two key announcements: the title — and a first look that could set the stage for India’s next big cinematic event.