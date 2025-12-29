Telangana Schools Sankranti 2026 Holidays To Be Extended, January 19 Reopening Likely

The Sankranti holiday schedule for schools in Telangana is likely to see a revision, following representations made by teacher unions to the state government. The request comes amid concerns that students may not return to classrooms immediately after the festive holidays.

As per the earlier announcement by the Telangana School Education Department, schools were scheduled to observe Sankranti holidays from January 11 to January 15. Since January 10 falls on the second Saturday, students would also have that day off, effectively extending the break. In addition, the state government has officially declared January 15 as a public holiday for Sankranti and January 16 as an optional holiday in connection with Kanuma.

Based on the existing holiday calendar, schools are expected to reopen soon after the festival holidays conclude. However, teacher unions argue that many families travel to their hometowns during Sankranti and may not be prepared to send their children back to school immediately after the celebrations.

Citing feedback from parents, the unions have urged the government to extend the holiday period by a few more days. They have suggested that schools remain closed until January 18 and resume classes on January 19 to ensure a smoother transition after the festive break.

The education department is yet to issue an official decision on the proposed extension of holidays. Parents, teachers, and students are now awaiting clarity on whether the Sankranti holiday break will be officially extended as requested.

Also read: US Road Accident: Two Telangana Students Killed in California Car Crash