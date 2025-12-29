US Road Accident: Two Telangana Students Killed in California Car Crash

Two young women from Telangana lost their lives in a tragic road accident in the United States, sending shockwaves through their families and native villages.

The deceased have been identified as Pulakhandam Meghana Rani (25) from Garla mandal in Mahabubabad district and Kadiyala Bhavana (24) from Mulkanur. The duo had moved to the US three years ago to pursue their Master’s degrees and were actively searching for employment opportunities.

According to officials, the accident occurred on Sunday evening local time when Meghana, Bhavana, and six of their friends were travelling in two cars on a sightseeing trip in California. While passing through the Alabama Hills area, the car in which Meghana and Bhavana were travelling reportedly lost control at a sharp curve and plunged into a valley.

Both students died on the spot. The incident has been confirmed by local authorities in the US, who have also informed their families in India.

News of the tragedy has cast a pall of gloom over Garla mandal and Mulkanur. Meghana’s father, Nageswara Rao, runs a MeeSeva centre in Garla, while Bhavana is the daughter of Koteswara Rao, the deputy sarpanch of Mulkanur.

The grieving families have appealed to the Indian government to provide assistance in bringing the bodies of their daughters back home.