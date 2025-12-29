2026 Holiday Calendar: Full List of Central Government Holidays
The Central Government has released the official list of holidays for the year 2026, bringing welcome news for employees and students across the country. The calendar highlights a year filled with numerous holidays, making it easier to plan studies, travel, and personal time well in advance.
According to the government notification, 2026 offers a balanced mix of national, religious, and regional holidays. When these are added to regular weekly offs such as Sundays and second Saturdays, the total number of holidays in the year comes close to 100 days.
Central Government Holiday List – 2026
January
- New Year’s Day – January 1
- Hazrat Ali’s Birthday – January 3
- Makar Sankranti / Pongal / Magh Bihu – January 14
- Vasant Panchami (Sri Panchami) – January 23
- Republic Day – January 26
February
- Guru Ravidas Jayanti – February 1
- Swami Dayanand Saraswati Jayanti – February 12
- Maha Shivaratri – February 15
- Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti – February 19
March
- Holika Dahan / Dol Yatra – March 3
- Holi – March 4
- Ugadi / Gudi Padwa / Telugu New Year – March 19
- Jumat-ul-Vida – March 20
- Eid-ul-Fitr – March 21
- Rama Navami – March 26
- Mahavir Jayanti – March 31
April
- Good Friday – April 3
- Easter Sunday – April 5
- Vaisakhi / Vishu / Tamil New Year – April 14
- Bohag Bihu / Bengali New Year – April 15
May
- Buddha Purnima – May 1
- Rabindranath Tagore Jayanti – May 9
- Bakrid (Eid-ul-Zuha) – May 27
June
- Muharram – June 26
July
- Rath Yatra – July 16
August
- Independence Day – August 15
- Parsi New Year (Navroz) – August 15
- Milad-un-Nabi – August 26
- Onam (Thiruvonam) – August 26
- Raksha Bandhan – August 28
September
- Janmashtami (Vaishnava) – September 4
- Ganesh Chaturthi – September 14
October
- Gandhi Jayanti – October 2
- Durga Puja (Saptami, Ashtami, Navami) & Vijayadashami – October 18, 19, and 20
- Maharshi Valmiki Jayanti – October 26
- Karva Chauth – October 29
November
- Diwali (Lakshmi Puja) – November 8
- Govardhan Puja – November 9
- Bhai Dooj – November 11
- Chhath Puja – November 15
- Guru Nanak Jayanti – November 24
- Guru Tegh Bahadur Martyrdom Day – November 24
December
- Hazrat Ali’s Birthday (alternate date) – December 23
- Christmas Eve – December 24
- Christmas Day – December 25
Total Holidays in 2026
- Sundays: 52
- Second Saturdays: 12
- Total weekly offs: 64 days
When public holidays are combined with weekly offs, the total number of holidays in 2026 reaches nearly 100 days. This makes the year especially favorable for students preparing academic schedules and working professionals planning leaves and long breaks.
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