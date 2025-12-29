2026 Holiday Calendar: Full List of Central Government Holidays

The Central Government has released the official list of holidays for the year 2026, bringing welcome news for employees and students across the country. The calendar highlights a year filled with numerous holidays, making it easier to plan studies, travel, and personal time well in advance.

According to the government notification, 2026 offers a balanced mix of national, religious, and regional holidays. When these are added to regular weekly offs such as Sundays and second Saturdays, the total number of holidays in the year comes close to 100 days.

Central Government Holiday List – 2026

January

New Year’s Day – January 1

Hazrat Ali’s Birthday – January 3

Makar Sankranti / Pongal / Magh Bihu – January 14

Vasant Panchami (Sri Panchami) – January 23

Republic Day – January 26

February

Guru Ravidas Jayanti – February 1

Swami Dayanand Saraswati Jayanti – February 12

Maha Shivaratri – February 15

Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti – February 19

March

Holika Dahan / Dol Yatra – March 3

Holi – March 4

Ugadi / Gudi Padwa / Telugu New Year – March 19

Jumat-ul-Vida – March 20

Eid-ul-Fitr – March 21

Rama Navami – March 26

Mahavir Jayanti – March 31

April

Good Friday – April 3

Easter Sunday – April 5

Vaisakhi / Vishu / Tamil New Year – April 14

Bohag Bihu / Bengali New Year – April 15

May

Buddha Purnima – May 1

Rabindranath Tagore Jayanti – May 9

Bakrid (Eid-ul-Zuha) – May 27

June

Muharram – June 26

July

Rath Yatra – July 16

August

Independence Day – August 15

Parsi New Year (Navroz) – August 15

Milad-un-Nabi – August 26

Onam (Thiruvonam) – August 26

Raksha Bandhan – August 28

September

Janmashtami (Vaishnava) – September 4

Ganesh Chaturthi – September 14

October

Gandhi Jayanti – October 2

Durga Puja (Saptami, Ashtami, Navami) & Vijayadashami – October 18, 19, and 20

Maharshi Valmiki Jayanti – October 26

Karva Chauth – October 29

November

Diwali (Lakshmi Puja) – November 8

Govardhan Puja – November 9

Bhai Dooj – November 11

Chhath Puja – November 15

Guru Nanak Jayanti – November 24

Guru Tegh Bahadur Martyrdom Day – November 24

December

Hazrat Ali’s Birthday (alternate date) – December 23

Christmas Eve – December 24

Christmas Day – December 25

Total Holidays in 2026

Sundays: 52

Second Saturdays: 12

Total weekly offs: 64 days

When public holidays are combined with weekly offs, the total number of holidays in 2026 reaches nearly 100 days. This makes the year especially favorable for students preparing academic schedules and working professionals planning leaves and long breaks.

Also read: US Road Accident: Two Telangana Students Killed in California Car Crash