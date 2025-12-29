Video: The Raja Saab’ Trailer 2.0 Arrives Ahead of Sankranthi Release, Prabhas Rocks in Horror Comedy Film

The wait is finally over. Staying true to their promise, the makers of The Raja Saab have dropped Trailer 2.0, just days before the film hits theatres for Sankranthi, i.e January 9, 2026 release.

Directed by Maruthi, the film marks Prabhas’ first full-fledged outing in the horror-comedy genre, adding a fresh dimension to the Baahubali star’s on-screen repertoire. Naturally, expectations are sky-high as fans look forward to seeing the pan-India superstar in a completely new avatar.

The Raja Saab features Malavika Mohanan, Nidhhi Agerwal, and Riddhi Kumar as the leading ladies. At the pre-release event, Prabhas hinted that the film revolves around an intriguing grandmother–grandson storyline, promising emotions, humour, and thrills in equal measure.

Visually, the trailer offers grand production values with polished VFX and striking cinematography, maintaining the high standards associated with Prabhas’ films.

Produced by TG Vishwa Prasad and Kriti Prasad, The Raja Saab has been mounted on a lavish scale, reinforcing its status as one of the major festival releases this Sankranthi.