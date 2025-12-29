33-Year-Old Telugu Software Engineer Yashwanth Kumar Goshika Dies in Dallas, United States

In yet another heartbreaking incident involving an Indian abroad, a 33-year-old software professional from Telangana passed away in the United States, leaving the Telugu NRI community grieving.

Yashwanth Kumar Goshika, originally from Choutuppal village, died on Saturday in Dallas, Texas, after reportedly suffering a cardiac arrest. His sudden demise has left friends and acquaintances stunned, as he had been living and working in the U.S. for several years.

After completing his master’s degree in the United States, Yashwanth secured employment with a reputed multinational company and had built a stable life in Dallas, where he stayed close to fellow Telugus. Though he came from a lower middle-class background, friends say his dedication and hard work helped him establish a promising career overseas.

People close to Yashwanth shared that he had been dealing with sleep apnea, a condition that may have contributed to the unexpected cardiac episode. Community members are now coordinating with authorities and family members in Telangana to manage further formalities and support the grieving household back home.

The incident has once again sparked concern among NRIs regarding rising health-related fatalities in the diaspora, especially among young professionals working long hours in high-pressure environments.