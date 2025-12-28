Dhurandhar OTT Release Date: Ranveer Singh’s Spy Thriller to Stream on Netflix

Ranveer Singh has returned to the big screen with his latest spy action thriller Dhurandhar, which has quickly become one of the most talked-about films of the season. Since its theatrical release, the film has been receiving attention for its large-scale action sequences, emotionally driven narrative, and a fresh approach to the Indian espionage genre.

With a runtime of over three hours, Dhurandhar offers an immersive cinematic experience that blends intense drama with high-octane action. While the film continues to perform steadily in theatres, many viewers are eager to know when it will be available to stream online.

Dhurandhar OTT Release Date and Platform

As per reports from OTTplay, Dhurandhar is expected to stream on Netflix after the completion of its theatrical window. The tentative digital premiere date is said to be January 30, 2026. However, an official announcement from the filmmakers or the streaming platform is still awaited, and the release schedule may change.

Dhurandhar Plot

Dhurandhar is a spy action thriller that features Ranveer Singh in a dark and intense role. The story revolves around a mysterious traveller who enters the perilous underworld of Karachi. His journey pulls him into a complex world of espionage, secret intelligence agencies, and criminal networks.

As the narrative progresses, the protagonist finds himself dismantling a deeply entrenched nexus between the ISI and the underworld, leading to a series of explosive confrontations that test his resolve and identity.

Dhurandhar Cast

Alongside Ranveer Singh, the film boasts a strong ensemble cast that includes:

Sanjay Dutt

Akshaye Khanna

R. Madhavan

Arjun Rampal

Sara Arjun

With its gripping storyline, stellar performances, and large-scale action, Dhurandhar is expected to attract significant viewership once it makes its digital debut.

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