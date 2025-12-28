Is December 29 a School Holiday in India? Check State-Wise Status

As the year-end draws closer, students and parents across India are actively checking school notices to confirm whether Monday, December 29, will be a holiday or a regular working day. With Christmas and weekend holidays already over, uncertainty often arises about additional school closures during the final week of December.

December 29 School Holiday: What Is the Official Status?

As per the available state government calendars, December 29 is not a declared school holiday in most parts of India. The date falls on a Monday and does not coincide with any national festival, public holiday, or special government-announced closure.

Unless a school management has released a specific circular regarding winter vacations or internal academic breaks, schools are expected to function as per their normal timetable.

State-Wise School Status for December 29

Below is the general status across key states:

Telangana: No government-declared school holiday. Government and private schools are likely to operate normally.

No government-declared school holiday. Government and private schools are likely to operate normally. Andhra Pradesh: No official holiday notification. Schools are expected to remain open.

No official holiday notification. Schools are expected to remain open. Tamil Nadu: December 29 is not listed as a public or academic holiday. Regular classes will be conducted.

December 29 is not listed as a public or academic holiday. Regular classes will be conducted. Kerala: No statewide school holiday announced. Schools will function as usual.

No statewide school holiday announced. Schools will function as usual. Karnataka: December 29 is a working day with no festival or administrative closure.

Are There Any Possible Exceptions?

While there is no statewide holiday, some private institutions may declare winter vacations, academic planning days, or internal year-end breaks. These decisions are taken at the school management level and are not part of the official state holiday calendar.

Students and parents are therefore advised to rely on school-specific circulars or official communication channels for confirmation.

Final Word

In summary, December 29 is a regular working Monday for schools across most Indian states, including Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, and Karnataka. There is no government announcement for a school holiday on this date.

Parents and students should check with their respective school administrations for any local changes or internal holiday schedules.