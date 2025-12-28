New Year 2026: Is Jan 1 a Stock Market Holiday in India? Full Details Here

Investors planning their trades around the New Year should note that January 1, 2026, will not be a stock market holiday for equity trading in India. According to the official 2026 holiday calendars released by both the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) and the National Stock Exchange of India (NSE), equity markets will remain open on New Year’s Day, which falls on a Thursday.

Despite January 1 being a public holiday across much of the country, equity trading — including equities, equity derivatives, and currency derivatives segments — will function normally. Neither the NSE nor the BSE has listed New Year’s Day as a holiday for these segments in their official trading schedules for 2026.

Which Segment Will Be Closed on January 1, 2026?

While equity markets will operate as usual, the NSE Commodity Derivatives Segment will observe a holiday on January 1, 2026. Traders in that segment should plan accordingly, as commodity derivatives trading will be paused on New Year’s Day.

First Full Market Holiday of 2026

The first full trading holiday for both the NSE and BSE in 2026 will be Republic Day on Monday, January 26, when all market segments will be closed.

Total Holidays in 2026

Based on the provisional holiday calendars, the NSE and BSE have scheduled 15 full trading holidays in 2026, excluding weekends. These holidays cover major national observances, religious festivals, and special market sessions, including the annual Muhurat trading session typically held during Diwali.

Investors are advised to check the official BSE and NSE websites closer to the relevant dates for any updates or changes to the holiday schedule.