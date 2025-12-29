UP, Bihar, Jharkhand School Holidays Announced Amid Severe Cold Wave in North India

As 2025 draws to a close, a harsh cold wave has tightened its grip on several parts of North India, disrupting daily routines and prompting authorities to announce school holidays and revise class schedules. With temperatures dipping sharply, dense fog reducing visibility, and snowfall affecting hill regions, state governments are prioritising student safety by altering school operations.

Uttar Pradesh announces extended school holidays and revised timings

Uttar Pradesh has implemented strict measures in response to the severe cold and persistent fog. All government and private schools across the state have been declared closed until January 1, 2026, as a precaution against falling temperatures.

According to reports, secondary schools will resume classes with revised timings once they reopen, operating from 10:00 AM to 3:00 PM instead of the earlier morning schedule. The change aims to protect students from exposure to extreme early-morning cold.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has instructed district administrations to remain vigilant during the cold wave. While reviewing facilities at night shelters in Gorakhpur, he emphasised the government’s responsibility towards safeguarding children, travellers, and vulnerable communities during severe winter conditions. District Magistrates have been given the authority to declare holidays or close schools whenever weather conditions demand. The state is also open to virtual learning options if closures continue.

Bihar and Jharkhand declare temporary holidays

Neighbouring states Bihar and Jharkhand are also experiencing biting cold. Several districts, including Patna, Saharsa, and Nalanda, have ordered school holidays until December 31. Officials cited cold winds and unsafe travel conditions during early hours as key reasons for the decision.

In some areas, senior classes are functioning with delayed start times. Local administrations are closely monitoring weather updates and are expected to announce further holidays or schedule changes if conditions worsen.

Winter holidays extended in Himachal Pradesh due to snowfall

Himachal Pradesh continues to face heavy snowfall and sub-zero temperatures in many regions. Snow-laden roads and poor visibility have raised serious safety concerns, leading the state government to extend winter holidays for schools until December 31. Education authorities stated that the move is intended to prevent accidents and ensure the well-being of students and teachers during extreme weather.

Rajasthan continues with planned winter holidays

In Rajasthan, schools are already closed as part of the annual winter holiday schedule issued by the education department. The ongoing holidays cover the current period, and no additional emergency closures have been announced by the state.

Normal school functioning in South and East India

While North India battles severe winter conditions, schools in South and East India continue to operate as usual. States such as Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka, West Bengal, and Odisha are observing regular working days, including December 29. There are no official holiday announcements in these regions, though a few private institutions may remain closed due to internal activities.

Advisory for parents and students

Authorities have urged parents and students to rely only on official notifications from district administrations or education departments regarding school holidays and timings. As winter conditions in North India can change rapidly, holiday announcements are often made at short notice to ensure student safety.

With cold weather expected to persist, further holidays or schedule adjustments may be announced in the coming days depending on regional weather developments.