UP School Holidays Announced Till January 1 as Cold Wave Intensifies

Amid an intense cold wave sweeping across Uttar Pradesh, the state government has announced school holidays to protect students from extreme winter conditions. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has directed that all schools up to Class 12 remain closed until January 1, covering institutions affiliated with the UP Board, CBSE, and ICSE. The decision has been taken as temperatures continue to fall and dense fog disrupts daily life across several districts.

Schools closed as winter conditions worsen

Uttar Pradesh is currently facing severe cold, with chilly winds and low visibility posing risks, especially during early morning hours. In view of student safety, the government declared holidays for schools, ensuring that children are not exposed to unsafe travel and harsh weather. Officials stated that further decisions on reopening will depend on weather conditions.

State activates winter relief measures

Alongside school holidays, the Chief Minister has ordered district administrations to intensify winter relief efforts. Senior officials have been instructed to conduct frequent field inspections and ensure strict implementation of cold-weather safety measures. Authorities have been directed to distribute blankets, arrange bonfires, and extend support to homeless individuals and economically weaker sections. The government has made it clear that no one should be forced to sleep outdoors during the cold wave.

Night shelters to operate at full capacity

To provide immediate relief, night shelters across the state have been asked to remain fully operational. Officials must ensure that these shelters are equipped with sufficient bedding, heating arrangements, and basic facilities. The Chief Minister has also asked district officers to personally inspect shelters and address any shortcomings without delay. These steps aim to safeguard people who are most vulnerable during extreme winter nights.

Dense fog and cold conditions expected to continue

According to weather forecasts, extremely dense fog is likely to persist in nearly 40 districts over the next 24 hours. Areas such as Kaushambi, Prayagraj, and Fatehpur may experience near-zero visibility, while western districts including Saharanpur, Muzaffarnagar, and Aligarh are also expected to be heavily affected. Cold day conditions are likely to prevail in cities like Prayagraj, Varanasi, and Lucknow, with temperatures remaining low throughout the day.

Authorities have advised residents to remain cautious, follow safety guidelines, and stay updated through official announcements regarding holidays and further weather-related advisories.

Also read: UP, Bihar, Jharkhand School Holidays Announced Amid Severe Cold Wave in North India