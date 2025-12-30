Gold and Silver Prices Today, December 30: Check City-Wise Rates in Delhi, Hyderabad, Chennai and More!

Gold and silver prices in India moved slightly lower on Tuesday, December 30, reflecting a calm market with minimal fluctuations as the year nears its end. The decline was modest across all categories, offering little surprise to investors who have been tracking the gradual day-to-day shifts in precious metal rates.

Mild dip in gold prices across purity levels

Gold continued its trend of small corrections rather than sharp swings.

24-carat gold was priced at ₹13,924 per gram, down ₹1

22-carat gold stood at ₹12,764 per gram, also lower by ₹1

18-carat gold was quoted at ₹10,443 per gram, slipping ₹1

For bulk buyers, 10 grams of gold became cheaper by ₹10, while 100 grams fell by ₹100 across all purities.

City-wise gold prices stay largely aligned

Rates across major cities remained broadly similar, with only slight regional differences:

Chennai: 24K ₹14,203 | 22K ₹13,019 | 18K ₹10,864

Delhi: 24K ₹13,939 | 22K ₹12,779 | 18K ₹10,458

Mumbai: 24K ₹13,924 | 22K ₹12,764 | 18K ₹10,443

Kolkata: 24K ₹13,924 | 22K ₹12,764 | 18K ₹10,443

Bangalore: 24K ₹13,924 | 22K ₹12,764 | 18K ₹10,443

Hyderabad: 24K ₹13,924 | 22K ₹12,764 | 18K ₹10,443

Kerala: 24K ₹13,924 | 22K ₹12,764 | 18K ₹10,443

Pune: 24K ₹13,924 | 22K ₹12,764 | 18K ₹10,443

Vadodara: 24K ₹13,929 | 22K ₹12,769 | 18K ₹10,448

Ahmedabad: 24K ₹13,929 | 22K ₹12,769 | 18K ₹10,448

Silver softens in line with gold

Silver mirrored gold’s movement, easing slightly compared to the previous session:

1 gram: ₹257.90 (down 10 paise)

10 grams: ₹2,579 (down ₹1)

100 grams: ₹25,790 (down ₹10)

1 kg: ₹2,57,900 (down ₹100)

City-wise silver prices

Southern markets quoted marginally higher silver rates:

Chennai: 10g ₹2,809 | 100g ₹28,090 | 1kg ₹2,80,900

Hyderabad: 10g ₹2,809 | 100g ₹28,090 | 1kg ₹2,80,900

Kerala: 10g ₹2,809 | 100g ₹28,090 | 1kg ₹2,80,900

Delhi: 10g ₹2,579 | 100g ₹25,790 | 1kg ₹2,57,900

Mumbai: 10g ₹2,579 | 100g ₹25,790 | 1kg ₹2,57,900

Kolkata: 10g ₹2,579 | 100g ₹25,790 | 1kg ₹2,57,900

Bangalore: 10g ₹2,579 | 100g ₹25,790 | 1kg ₹2,57,900

Pune: 10g ₹2,579 | 100g ₹25,790 | 1kg ₹2,57,900

Vadodara: 10g ₹2,579 | 100g ₹25,790 | 1kg ₹2,57,900

Ahmedabad: 10g ₹2,579 | 100g ₹25,790 | 1kg ₹2,57,900

Market outlook

Overall, precious metals traded in a narrow range, signalling a stable and cautious environment. With only marginal declines, most buyers appear to be monitoring trends carefully rather than making aggressive moves.