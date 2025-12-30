US Bank Holidays 2026: Complete Federal Holiday List

The United States follows a federal holiday calendar that determines when banks, Federal Reserve offices, government departments, and many schools remain closed. In 2026, there are 11 official US bank holidays observed nationwide. These dates are important for financial planning, travel, and official work.

Complete List of US Bank Holidays in 2026

New Year’s Day – Thursday, January 1

Martin Luther King Jr. Day – Monday, January 19

Presidents’ Day (Washington’s Birthday) – Monday, February 16

Memorial Day – Monday, May 25

Juneteenth National Independence Day – Friday, June 19

Independence Day – Saturday, July 4

Observed on a weekday by many banks

Labor Day – Monday, September 7

Columbus Day – Monday, October 12

Veterans Day – Wednesday, November 11

Thanksgiving Day – Thursday, November 26

Christmas Day – Friday, December 25

What Remains Closed on These Days

Federal Reserve banks

Most national and regional banks

Government offices and courts

Public schools in many states

Post offices and federal services

Important Planning Tips

Use online and mobile banking services during closures

Schedule bill payments and payroll ahead of time

Confirm holiday hours with your bank, especially when holidays fall on weekends

Plan travel around long weekends such as MLK Day, Memorial Day, and Labor Day

Stock markets may close or operate with limited hours on select holidays

Additional Notes

Holidays falling on weekends are usually observed on a nearby weekday

Days like New Year’s Eve or the day after Christmas are not federal holidays, though some banks may offer reduced hours

Final Summary

The 11 federal bank holidays in 2026 impact banking services, government operations, and work schedules across the US. Keeping track of these dates helps individuals and businesses avoid delays and plan more efficiently throughout the year.