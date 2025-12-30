US Bank Holidays 2026: Complete Federal Holiday List
The United States follows a federal holiday calendar that determines when banks, Federal Reserve offices, government departments, and many schools remain closed. In 2026, there are 11 official US bank holidays observed nationwide. These dates are important for financial planning, travel, and official work.
Complete List of US Bank Holidays in 2026
- New Year’s Day – Thursday, January 1
- Martin Luther King Jr. Day – Monday, January 19
- Presidents’ Day (Washington’s Birthday) – Monday, February 16
- Memorial Day – Monday, May 25
- Juneteenth National Independence Day – Friday, June 19
- Independence Day – Saturday, July 4
- Observed on a weekday by many banks
- Labor Day – Monday, September 7
- Columbus Day – Monday, October 12
- Veterans Day – Wednesday, November 11
- Thanksgiving Day – Thursday, November 26
- Christmas Day – Friday, December 25
What Remains Closed on These Days
- Federal Reserve banks
- Most national and regional banks
- Government offices and courts
- Public schools in many states
- Post offices and federal services
Important Planning Tips
- Use online and mobile banking services during closures
- Schedule bill payments and payroll ahead of time
- Confirm holiday hours with your bank, especially when holidays fall on weekends
- Plan travel around long weekends such as MLK Day, Memorial Day, and Labor Day
- Stock markets may close or operate with limited hours on select holidays
Additional Notes
Holidays falling on weekends are usually observed on a nearby weekday
Days like New Year’s Eve or the day after Christmas are not federal holidays, though some banks may offer reduced hours
Final Summary
The 11 federal bank holidays in 2026 impact banking services, government operations, and work schedules across the US. Keeping track of these dates helps individuals and businesses avoid delays and plan more efficiently throughout the year.