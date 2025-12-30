Rashmika and Vijay Deverakonda To Marry In February 2026? Date & Venue Reportedly Revealed

Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda appear ready to begin a new chapter together, with wedding buzz around the couple growing stronger by the day. Reports suggest the two secretly got engaged in October 2025 in an intimate ceremony attended only by close family and friends. The couple chose not to post pictures or make any public announcement, leaving fans eagerly waiting for confirmed news.

Palace wedding likely in February 2026

According to reports, Rashmika and Vijay are expected to tie the knot on February 26, 2026, with the wedding likely to take place at a heritage palace in Udaipur. Much like their engagement, the wedding is said to be a quiet and private affair, limited to loved ones and immediate family. There is still no clarity about whether they plan to host a grand celebration later in Hyderabad for friends from the film industry.

A secret engagement

The engagement reportedly took place on October 3, a day after Dasara, in Hyderabad. The event was kept completely confidential, and neither Rashmika nor Vijay addressed it publicly. Fans learned about it only through media reports, as the couple has always preferred to keep their personal life away from the spotlight.

What the couple has said so far

When asked about wedding rumours during an interaction with The Hollywood Reporter, Rashmika chose not to reveal much. She said,

“I wouldn't like to confirm or deny the marriage. I will just say when it's to be spoken about, we shall.”

Earlier, during the success meet of her film The Girlfriend in Hyderabad, Rashmika expressed heartfelt gratitude for Vijay, saying:

“Viju, you've been a part of this film from the beginning… and a part of its success. I hope everyone has a Vijay Deverakonda in their lives — he’s a blessing.”

Rashmika and Vijay first shared the screen in Geetha Govindam, followed by Dear Comrade, and their bond has continued to grow over the years.

As the rumours intensify, fans now wait to see when the couple will finally make things official.