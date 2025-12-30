US Bank Holidays 2026: Full List of Closures and Observances

The United States will observe 11 federal holidays in 2026, marking days when Federal Reserve banks, most financial institutions, government offices, and public schools will remain closed. The holiday calendar begins with New Year’s Day on Thursday, January 1, and stretches through Christmas on Friday, December 25.

Complete List of US Federal Bank Holidays in 2026

New Year’s Day – Thursday, January 1

Martin Luther King Jr. Day – Monday, January 19

Washington’s Birthday (Presidents’ Day) – Monday, February 16

Memorial Day – Monday, May 25

Juneteenth National Independence Day – Friday, June 19

Independence Day (Observed) – Friday, July 3 (July 4 falls on a Saturday)

Labor Day – Monday, September 7

Columbus Day / Indigenous Peoples’ Day – Monday, October 12

Veterans Day – Wednesday, November 11

Thanksgiving Day – Thursday, November 26

Christmas Day – Friday, December 25

With several holidays falling on Mondays, Americans can expect multiple extended weekends ideal for travel, short breaks, and family time. The observance of Independence Day on Friday, July 3 ensures a three-day weekend even though July 4 falls on a Saturday.

Closures, Adjustments & What to Expect

Banks and credit unions typically follow the Federal Reserve schedule closely, resulting in closures on all official holidays. Government offices, courts, and most public schools also remain shut, while USPS generally suspends regular mail delivery.

Financial markets may operate with modified hours on select holidays, particularly around Thanksgiving and Christmas. Private companies can choose whether to observe all listed holidays, though many align with the federal calendar for staffing convenience.

Planning Tips for 2026

Banking & Payments: Schedule cash withdrawals, deposits, and check processing in advance to avoid delays.

Payroll & Business Operations: Employers often time salary processing around closures—direct deposit users will see fewer disruptions.

Travel & Leisure: Holidays such as MLK Day, Memorial Day, Labor Day, and Juneteenth offer ideal windows for long-weekend travel.

New Year’s Eve Hours: Most banks are expected to operate normal or reduced hours on December 31, though timings may vary by location.

As Americans plan out work schedules, vacations, and financial tasks for the year, the 2026 federal holiday calendar plays a central role in shaping routines and travel plans. Keeping these dates handy can help avoid last-minute banking hurdles and maximize time off throughout the year.