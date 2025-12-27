New Year 2026: Bahrain Declares January 1 Public Holiday

The Kingdom of Bahrain has officially declared Thursday, January 1, 2026, as a public holiday for all government ministries, departments, and public institutions. The announcement was made through an official circular issued by His Royal Highness Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, Crown Prince and Prime Minister of Bahrain.

As per the circular, all government offices across the country will remain closed on the first day of the new year. The decision allows public sector employees to observe the start of 2026 and provides citizens and residents the opportunity to plan New Year activities in line with the official holiday.

The move reflects Bahrain’s long-standing practice of recognising the New Year with a public holiday for the government sector. By granting the day off, authorities aim to give people time to welcome the new year, whether through celebrations, rest, or personal commitments.

This announcement helps individuals and families plan their schedules in advance while ensuring clarity on government office operations at the beginning of 2026.

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