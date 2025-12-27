UP Government Introduces Compulsory Newspaper Reading for School Students

In an important step to strengthen learning in government schools, the Uttar Pradesh government has made daily newspaper reading compulsory for all students across the state. The initiative is aimed at improving students’ general knowledge, language skills, and critical thinking by linking classroom education with real-world events.

As per the new directive, students will read newspapers during morning assemblies and take part in discussions on major news stories. Teachers will guide students in understanding and analysing the news, helping them build better vocabulary, reading comprehension, and logical reasoning. Students will also be encouraged to share at least five new words they learn from newspapers each day, making the activity interactive and engaging.

The Department of Basic Education stated that the initiative is designed to promote regular reading habits, awareness of current affairs, and intellectual development among students. By engaging with newspapers daily, students are expected to develop expression skills and a sense of responsible citizenship.

According to the department, arrangements will be made for regular newspaper reading during school assembly prayer meetings. Students will read important news items aloud, helping them become familiar with current events while improving their language and thinking abilities. The initiative focuses on developing reading interest, logical thinking, communication skills, and civic awareness.

Special activities have also been planned for different classes. Students of Classes 9 and 12 will be encouraged to write editorials on important topics once a week and participate in group discussions. They will also discuss news related to social issues and development to strengthen their connection with society. Students from Classes 6 to 8 will prepare scrapbooks using newspaper cuttings related to science, environment, and sports. In addition, weekly competitions such as Sudoku, crossword puzzles, and quizzes published in newspapers will be conducted to enhance logical skills.

District Basic Education Officers have been instructed to ensure smooth implementation of the initiative across schools. Newspapers will be provided at the government’s expense, and teachers will lead discussions on inspiring stories and key events. The move is expected to bridge learning gaps, especially for students in rural areas, and help create informed and confident learners.

This initiative reflects the Uttar Pradesh government’s focus on practical, inclusive, and awareness-driven education in government schools.

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