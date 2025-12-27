Kuwait Announces Public Holiday on January 1 for New Year 2026

Kuwait’s Civil Service Commission (CSC) has declared January 1, 2026 a public holiday, giving government employees a three-day New Year weekend that extends through Saturday, January 3. Official duties will resume on Sunday, January 4, offering residents a brief but welcome start-of-year break while essential public services remain available.

The CSC confirmed that most ministries, government agencies, public authorities, and institutions will remain closed during the holiday. However, departments with special operational needs will be allowed to determine their own working schedules in coordination with the relevant authorities, ensuring uninterrupted delivery of critical services.

In a statement shared on its X account, the commission explained that organizations requiring continuous operations may adjust their holiday arrangements in line with public interest.

The decision allows citizens and public employees to celebrate the New Year while maintaining vital services and ensuring a smooth transition into 2026.