Shambhala Director Ugandhar Muni Interview on Film's Success, Research - We studied incidents that occurred in Brazil,

Shambhala stars versatile actor Aadi in the lead and is jointly produced by Mahidhar Reddy and Rajashekhar Annabhimoju under the Shining Pictures banner. Directed by Ugandhar Muni, the film released on December 25. Riding on strong positive word-of-mouth from its premieres, the movie went on to register impressive collections on Day One. With Shambhala continuing its successful run, director Ugandhar Muni interacted with the media on Friday. Here are the highlights from his interaction:

How and when did the journey of Shambhala begin?

I conceived this point about three years ago. I’ve shared a close association with Mr. Rajashekhar for the past five years, and I narrated the idea to him first. He liked it a lot and took it to Mr. Mahidhar, who was equally impressed and later joined in, and that’s how this journey began.

What precautions did you take while writing the story of Shambhala?

As a director, I wrote this story with a great sense of responsibility. A large audience watches the stories I tell and learns from them. I was clear that no one’s sentiments should be hurt. From the beginning, I decided to strike a balance between science and spirituality, ensuring that no beliefs were offended.

How do you feel about the response Shambhala is receiving?

I’m extremely happy with the response. Even when “House Full” boards are up, audiences are thronging the theatres. I’ve seen such scenes as a child during Chiranjeevi garu’s films. Witnessing a similar response for my own film today feels surreal and deeply gratifying. The film is also receiving a very positive response in Tamil Nadu and Karnataka.

Have you received calls from the industry regarding the film’s success?

Yes, many people from the industry have called to congratulate us—actors, directors, and producers alike. Aadi garu is especially happy with this success. He has worked tirelessly for a breakthrough like this. Despite sustaining several injuries on set, he never slowed down or compromised on his performance.

Tell us about the support from the technical team.

Praveen K. Bangari’s visuals are a major asset. I briefed composer Sricharan Pakala in detail about my script—my vision and how I wanted the film to feel visually and emotionally. Everything was communicated clearly right from the start.

What kind of inputs did Aadi give for the story?

Aadi garu didn’t suggest many changes to the script. He did offer a few inputs during the story discussions. But once the script was locked, he never asked for changes. He performed exactly as written, with complete commitment.

What kind of research went into Shambhala?

I did extensive research on meteor impact zones—how such areas look and what happens after a meteor strikes. We studied incidents that occurred in Brazil to understand the environmental and geographical effects.

How did you balance science and spirituality in the film?

The concept of pranavayu has existed in our culture for centuries, while oxygen was identified scientifically much later. Our scriptures mention that trees like the peepal, tulsi, and neem emit life-sustaining air, which is why they were traditionally grown in every household. What we now explain through science has always been an integral part of our culture.

There’s a lot of talk about the background score of Shambhala. What would you like to say?

Sricharan Pakala’s sound has a very unique texture. Siddharth did an outstanding job with the sound design, and Vishnu handled the mixing brilliantly.

Could you talk about Aadi and the rest of the cast?

For Shambhala, I wanted a complete actor—someone who could convincingly portray a wide range of emotions. It was Mr. Rajashekhar who suggested Aadi’s name. Aadi truly did justice to the role. All the artists in the film were extremely supportive, and it’s because of their cooperation that we could make the film so effectively.

Did the budget of Shambhala increase?

Initially, we estimated a certain budget. But once we visited Ramoji Film City, we realized the budget would increase by nearly 30%. Eventually, the final overrun was about 10%. Even so, the producers never compromised at any stage and stood firmly by me. I will always be grateful for their support.

What can you tell us about your next projects?

I’m particularly drawn to the supernatural and thriller genres. I’ll be doing my next film again under the Shining Pictures banner. However, the story and cast are yet to be finalized.