Khudiram Bose Hero Rakesh Jagarla Mudi Reflects: Playing The Iconic Role at 18 Changed My Life

For actor Rakesh Jagarla Mudi, stepping into the shoes of revolutionary freedom fighter Khudiram Bose has been nothing short of a life-defining moment. Khudiram Bose, one of the youngest martyrs of India’s freedom struggle, was just eighteen when he mounted the gallows with a smile, sacrificing his life for the country. Rakesh considers portraying him on screen an honor and a responsibility that transformed him both as an actor and a person.

Rakesh recalls that when he first heard the story, his heartbeat quickened. The idea of a young boy embracing death fearlessly for the nation struck him deeply, leaving him overwhelmed with pride and a sense of enormous duty. He says the opportunity came through his father, producer Vijay Jagarla Mudi, whose passion for patriotism and constant engagement with historical literature inspired him to narrate Khudiram’s legacy to today’s generation through cinema.

Preparing for the role was intense. Rakesh underwent nearly 90 days of rigorous training, including acting guidance under senior actor Uttej at the Mayukh Film Institute and additional support from Uttej’s wife, Padma. Beyond performance training, he immersed himself in historical texts, studied the physicality of the era, and worked extensively on body language to better reflect Khudiram’s spirit. While researching, he was fascinated by several unexpected facets of the young revolutionary — Khudiram’s role in popularizing the slogan “Vande Mataram,” his association with Sister Nivedita, and his efforts in taking the first Indian flag she designed to the people.

Among all the sequences he filmed, the execution scene left the deepest emotional imprint. Rakesh says performing it made him truly understand the unimaginable courage of an 18-year-old facing death with unwavering resolve. The impact lingered for days after shooting, instilling in him greater fearlessness and a stronger conviction to stand by truth.

Working on his debut film alongside industry stalwarts was another milestone Rakesh cherishes. He describes collaborating with Padma Shri Thota Tharani, Mani Sharma, Rasool Ellore, and senior actors like Atul Kulkarni, Vivek Oberoi, and Nassar as an education in itself. Their discipline and commitment to craft left a lasting impression. Rakesh also speaks fondly of his long-standing family connection with Superstar Rajinikanth, who has known him since infancy. Rajinikanth’s blessing after watching the trailer gave him immense confidence, and the superstar’s simplicity continues to guide him as a personal ideal.

The film’s screenings evoked powerful reactions. At a special show for Members of Parliament in New Delhi, many were moved to tears. At the Goa Film Festival, the audience stood in applause for nearly five minutes. Moments like these, Rakesh says, filled him with immense pride because viewers recognized it as a truly Indian story rooted in sacrifice and courage.

To audiences, Rakesh offers a message Khudiram would have endorsed: patriotism should not remain confined to words — it must reflect in actions and values. Films like Khudiram Bose, he believes, come rarely and remind us of the responsibility we hold toward our history and martyrs.

The film is currently available on the Government of India’s official OTT platform “Waves”, where viewers can stream it for free in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, and Bengali without any subscription. Rakesh hopes people watch it, not just for the story, but to acknowledge the legacy of a young man who inspired generations.

Though young in years, Rakesh dreams big. After portraying Khudiram Bose, he hopes to bring more legendary figures to life on screen — including, one day, the story of Chhatrapati Shivaji.