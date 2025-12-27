Aadi’s Shambhala Gears Up for Hindi Release on January 1 After Tollywood Success

After making waves in Telugu-speaking regions, Shambhala is set to expand its reach with a Hindi release on January 1, 2026. The mystical thriller, featuring Aadi Saikumar in the lead, first arrived in cinemas on December 25 and is now looking to capture audiences across the northern belt. Producers Mahidhar Reddy and Rajashekar Annabhimoju have revealed that the Hindi version is currently awaiting censor clearance, further heightening anticipation around the film’s next chapter.

The Telugu version has already delivered a strong box-office performance, collecting ₹5.4 crore gross in just two days, including premieres—the biggest opening of Aadi Saikumar’s career. Positive word of mouth has played a key role in sustaining momentum, with audiences praising the film’s immersive storytelling and atmospheric edge, rather than typical mainstream commercial tropes.

Directed by Ugandhar Muni, Shambhala blends mysticism, devotion, horror and suspense, unfolding against the eerie backdrop of a 1980s village. The film’s escalating tension, complemented by striking visual effects and well-timed thrills, has been widely regarded as one of its standout strengths.

Aadi Saikumar’s intense performance has also been singled out by viewers and critics alike, with many calling it among his most impactful roles yet. With the Hindi version now nearing release, all eyes are on whether Shambhala can replicate its Telugu success and cast the same spell on a wider audience.

Also Read: Shambhala Review and Rating: Aadi Saikumar's Fresh Attempt with Thrills, Science & Superstition