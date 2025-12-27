Bahrain Declares January 1, 2026 Public Holiday for All Government Offices

The Kingdom of Bahrain has officially announced a public holiday on Thursday, January 1, 2026, for all government ministries, departments, and public institutions, marking the beginning of the New Year with a day of rest for public sector employees.

The announcement was made through an official circular issued by His Royal Highness Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, the Crown Prince and Prime Minister of Bahrain. The circular confirmed that all ministries, state departments, and public institutions across the Kingdom will remain closed on the day, allowing government employees to observe the first day of 2026 with their families.

This declaration comes as part of Bahrain’s long-standing tradition of recognising the start of the New Year with a public sector holiday. Each year, the government issues similar notifications to ensure that public offices observe the occasion, providing clarity for both employees and citizens regarding service availability.

With the closure of government offices, residents are being advised to plan their administrative work in advance and make use of online government services where available. Essential services such as emergency response, healthcare, and utilities are expected to operate as per their respective contingency schedules to ensure uninterrupted public safety and welfare.

The holiday is also expected to give families across the Kingdom an opportunity to spend quality time together, reflect on the year gone by, and welcome 2026 with celebrations and personal gatherings. Businesses in the private sector, however, may follow their own holiday schedules, and employees are advised to check with their respective employers regarding work arrangements.

As Bahrain prepares to ring in the New Year, the official holiday on January 1 offers a moment of pause for the public sector and reinforces the Kingdom’s commitment to maintaining a balance between professional responsibilities and personal well-being.