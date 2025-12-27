Hyderabad Real Estate Hits 2025 High With 6,923 Property Registrations in November

Hyderabad’s residential real estate market recorded its best monthly performance of the year in November, buoyed by favourable government policies, steady progress on major infrastructure projects, affordable housing options, and improving civic amenities. The city’s expanding cosmopolitan culture is also playing a key role in sustaining buyer confidence.

According to a report by Knight Frank India, as many as 6,923 residential units were registered in Hyderabad in November, with transactions together valued at ₹4,904 crore. This marks the highest number of property registrations in a single month in 2025. The report further states that average residential prices in the city have risen by around 9 percent so far this year.

The November numbers reflect a sharp rise over last year. In November 2024, Hyderabad had recorded 5,528 registrations worth ₹3,504 crore. This translates into a 25 percent year-on-year increase in the number of deals and a 12 percent growth over October 2025. The total value of registered properties has jumped by 40 percent compared to the same month last year, underlining the strong rebound in buyer sentiment.

Demand Shifts Towards Larger Homes

The market is also witnessing a clear shift towards bigger living spaces. Homes with a built-up area of more than 2,000 square feet accounted for 17 percent of the total registrations in November.

Properties in the 1,000–2,000 square feet category dominated the market with a 67 percent share, while 500–1,000 square feet units contributed 14 percent. Compact homes measuring less than 500 square feet formed only 2 percent of total registrations.

Luxury Housing Leads the Market

Premium and luxury housing continued to drive market growth. The luxury segment alone accounted for 87 percent of all registrations during the month.

A total of 1,487 homes priced above ₹1 crore were registered in November, generating transactions worth ₹2,491 crore. Homes in the ₹50 lakh to ₹1 crore range saw 1,735 units registered, valued at ₹1,244 crore, while 3,701 units priced below ₹50 lakh were sold for a combined value of ₹1,169 crore.

With both volumes and values rising sharply, Hyderabad’s real estate market is showing a strong revival, driven by sustained demand for larger, premium homes and healthy activity across all major price segments.

Month-wise Residential Property Registrations in Hyderabad (2025)

January

Registrations: 5,464 units

Transaction Value: ₹3,463 crore

February

Registrations: 5,988 units

Transaction Value: ₹3,925 crore

March

Registrations: 6,327 units

Transaction Value: ₹4,471 crore

April

Registrations: 5,886 units

Transaction Value: ₹4,148 crore

May

Registrations: 6,177 units

Transaction Value: ₹4,302 crore

June

Registrations: 6,391 units

Transaction Value: ₹4,587 crore

July

Registrations: 6,128 units

Transaction Value: ₹4,175 crore

August

Registrations: 6,532 units

Transaction Value: ₹4,661 crore

September

Registrations: 6,612 units

Transaction Value: ₹4,804 crore

October

Registrations: 6,194 units

Transaction Value: ₹4,512 crore

November