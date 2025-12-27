Hyderabad Annual Crime Report 2025: Police Seize Over 6,000 Kg of Drugs

The Hyderabad Police have seized more than 6,000 kilograms of narcotic substances in 2025, marking a significant escalation in the city’s fight against drug trafficking. The data was released by Hyderabad Police Commissioner V.C. Sajjanar on Saturday, December 27, as part of the Annual Crime Report of the Hyderabad Commissionerate.

According to the report, cases registered under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act rose by 14 per cent in 2025 compared to the previous year. During the year, police arrested 1,334 Indian nationals and 11 foreign nationals in connection with drug-related offences, reflecting the expanding scope of narcotics networks operating in the city.

Seizures Highest in Three Years

The quantity of drugs seized in 2025 surpassed the combined recoveries of the last two years. Among the total haul, police recovered 3,243 kilograms of ganja this year, compared to 1,364 kg in 2024 and 1,946 kg in 2023.

A sharp spike was also recorded in opium seizures, with 3,311 kilograms recovered in 2025 — nearly three times the amount seized over the previous two years combined. This points to a growing presence of high-value narcotics in the city’s illegal drug market.

While seizures of synthetic hallucinogens declined slightly, police confiscated 36 tablets of LSD and LSA this year. Hash oil recoveries stood at 6,723 ml, lower than the 11,993 ml seized in 2024. However, MDMA seizures increased, with 1,771 grams recovered in 2025.

The report further noted the seizure of 100 grams of heroin, 452 grams of cocaine, and 33,633 grams of other prohibited substances.

Over One Lakh Enforcement Cases

Beyond drug-related offences, Hyderabad Police registered a massive volume of enforcement cases in 2025. The annual report recorded 1.54 lakh e-petty cases — digitally processed minor offences involving fines or short-term penalties.

Police also registered 544 cases under the Gaming Act, 410 cases under the Excise Act, and 121 cases under the Immoral Traffic (Prevention) Act (PITA). Additionally, 113 gutka-related cases were booked during the year.

Officials said the data underscores the Hyderabad Police’s intensified crackdown on narcotics and other illegal activities, even as the city grapples with a growing challenge posed by organised drug networks.