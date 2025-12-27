December 29 Banks Holiday or not? Check Holiday Status

As the year-end approaches, many people are checking the holiday calendar to plan travel, banking work, and personal commitments. With New Year celebrations around the corner, there is often confusion about whether banks will remain open on Monday, December 29.

Is December 29 a Bank Holiday?

No, December 29 is not a bank holiday.

Since the day falls on a Monday and there are no festivals, national holidays, or special occasions, banks across India will function as usual. All banking services, including branch operations, cheque clearing, and customer services, are expected to remain available.

Customers can visit bank branches for regular transactions without any disruption.

Why the Confusion Around Year-End Dates?

Towards the end of December, many people expect extended holidays due to Christmas and New Year celebrations. However, unless a date is officially listed by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) or declared by state governments, banks operate on regular working days. December 29 does not fall under any such notification.

Upcoming Bank Holidays to Watch Out For

While December 29 is a working day, there are a few upcoming bank holidays that customers should keep in mind:

January 1 (New Year’s Day): Banks may be closed in some states, depending on local notifications

January 14 (Pongal / Makar Sankranti): Banks will remain closed in several states observing the festival

January 26 (Republic Day): Banks will be closed across India

Apart from these, banks will also remain closed on Sundays and on the second and fourth Saturdays of January.

Plan Your Banking Accordingly

Customers are advised to complete urgent banking tasks on working days and check state-wise holiday lists for clarity. Digital banking services such as UPI, mobile banking, and internet banking will continue to operate even on bank holidays.

In summary, December 29 is a regular working day for banks, and customers can carry out their transactions without concern.

Also read: New Year 2026: Bahrain Declares January 1 Public Holiday