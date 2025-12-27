Telangana Schools Sankranti Holidays 2026: Schools Closed from January 10 to 16

Schools across Telangana are set to observe an extended break in January due to the Sankranti festival celebrations. The holiday period is expected to begin on Friday, January 10, and continue until Thursday, January 16, giving students and teachers a full week off. Regular classes are scheduled to resume on Saturday, January 17, subject to an official notification.

Earlier, the School Education Department had announced five days of holidays from January 11 to January 15 for Sankranti. However, the state government has since officially declared January 14 as Bhogi, January 15 as Sankranti, and January 16 as Kanuma as public holidays. This development has led to a review of the previously announced school holiday schedule.

Since January 10 falls on the second Saturday, which is already a non-working day for most schools, authorities decided to extend the break to cover the entire period from January 10 to January 16. This effectively provides students with a continuous holiday without interruption.

Education Department officials have confirmed that an official notification is likely to be issued soon, formally announcing the revised holiday schedule. Once released, the order will apply to government, aided, and private schools across the state.

The extended Sankranti holidays will allow families to celebrate the festival without academic pressure, while also giving schools sufficient time to plan a smooth reopening after the break.