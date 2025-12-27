AP Schools FA-3 Exams Before Sankranti Holidays: Dates and Timings

Schools across Andhra Pradesh, including government, private, and aided institutions, will complete the Formative Assessment–3 (FA-3) examinations before the Sankranti holidays this year. The assessment schedule has been planned in a way that allows students to finish exams well in advance of the festive break.

As per the announced timetable, FA-3 exams will be conducted from January 5 to January 8. All schools have been instructed to strictly follow the prescribed dates so that the academic calendar remains on track before the upcoming holidays.

FA-3 Exam Timings

Classes 1 to 5 will appear for exams in two sessions:

Morning session: 9:30 AM to 10:45 AM

Afternoon session: 1:15 PM to 2:30 PM

Classes 6 to 10 will also write the examinations in two sessions each day, scheduled during the morning and afternoon hours as per school instructions.

Syllabus and Question Paper Guidelines

The State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT) has released a detailed circular outlining the syllabus for FA-3. Along with this, model question papers have been provided to help schools and students understand the exam pattern and prepare effectively.

The FA-3 examinations will officially conclude on January 8, giving students a short break before the festival season begins. Sankranti holidays are set to start from January 10, allowing learners and teachers time to celebrate the festival without academic commitments.

Education officials have urged students to focus on revision using the SCERT guidelines and model papers, while schools have been asked to ensure smooth conduct of exams ahead of the holidays.

Also read: Telangana Schools Sankranti Holidays 2026: Schools Closed from January 10 to 16