Stock Market Holiday Today, December 27 due to Saturday!

The Indian stock markets are closed today, December 27, as it is a Saturday. As per a normal trading schedule, Saturdays are also off for the Indian stock exchanges, along with Sundays. The Indian stock markets are thus closed.

Both of the major stock exchanges, the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) and National Stock Exchange (NSE), are shut today. This means that trading in equity, derivative, commodity, and currency segments will not take place.

The Indian stock markets are closed in accordance with a fixed weekly schedule, where they are not open on Saturdays and Sundays, irrespective of whether it is a public holiday or a bank holiday. As December 27th is a weekend, by default, it is a non-trading day.

Trading operations shall resume on the next business day, after the weekend ends, in accordance with market timings. Investors/traders are advised to align their trading operations accordingly and refer to the exchange holiday list for future trading holidays.

The closing of the market over the weekend provides time to evaluate portfolios and formulate plans for future market actions based on global market indicators.

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