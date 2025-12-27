Bank Holiday Today: Are Banks Open or Closed on Saturday, 27 December?

Banks across India are closed today, Saturday, 27 December, as it is the fourth Saturday of the month. Major banks such as SBI, Punjab National Bank, HDFC Bank, Axis Bank, ICICI Bank and Yes Bank — along with other public and private sector lenders — are not operating today.

In addition, banks in Nagaland are also closed for Christmas celebrations, as mentioned in the RBI holiday calendar.

When do banks usually remain closed?

As per the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) bank holiday schedule, banks do not operate on the second and fourth Saturdays of every month. They also stay closed on all Sundays.

However, the first, third and fifth Saturdays are treated as regular working days.

The RBI marks the fourth-Saturday closure as a holiday under the Negotiable Instruments Act, which governs cheques, promissory notes and related transactions.

Bank holidays fall under three main categories — Negotiable Instruments Act holidays, RTGS holidays, and banks’ closing-of-accounts holidays.

Bank holidays can differ from state to state depending on local festivals and observances. For instance, banks may shut in Kolkata for Durga Puja while staying open in Delhi. But on national holidays like Republic Day and Independence Day, banks remain closed across the country. Weekends, too, are uniform closures nationwide.

When is the next bank holiday?

The next bank holiday will be on Sunday, 28 December, as part of the weekly off, and banks across India will remain shut.

It is advisable to check the holiday schedule with your local branch before planning important transactions, especially those requiring physical visits such as cheque withdrawals or deposits, as these services are unavailable on bank holidays.

Upcoming bank holidays in December 2025

• 28 December: Sunday — banks closed nationwide

• 30 December: Banks closed in Meghalaya for the Death Anniversary of U Kiang Nangbah

• 31 December: Banks closed in Manipur and Mizoram for New Year’s Eve / Imoinu Iratpa

In total, December 2025 recorded 14 bank holidays, excluding regular weekends. This also included the nationwide Christmas holiday on 25 December.