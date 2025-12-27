School Holiday Today, December 27: Schools Closed in Several States

Schools in several parts of India are closed today, Saturday, December 27, as the holiday has been officially confirmed in multiple states. While many schools were already shut due to winter vacations and cold wave conditions, more states have declared a holiday in observance of Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti.

The school holiday today applies to states and regions such as Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, Chandigarh, and parts of Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan, where the birth anniversary of Guru Gobind Singh Ji, the tenth Sikh Guru, is observed as a public holiday. In these areas, government, aided, and in some cases private schools are closed.

Since December 27 falls on a Saturday, the declared holiday has given students and teachers an extended weekend. The decision ensures that educational institutions remain closed on this important religious occasion.

Guru Gobind Singh Ji is remembered for his teachings on courage, equality, and justice, and the holiday allows people to mark the day with prayers and remembrance. Parents and students are advised to confirm with their respective schools, as holiday implementation may vary by district.

Schools will reopen according to the regular schedule after the weekend or winter break, depending on local academic calendars.

Also read: Telangana Schools Sankranti Holidays 2026: Schools Closed from January 10 to 16