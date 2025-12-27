Hyderabad Municipal Services Go Smart with GHMC AI Chatbot

In a major move toward digital governance, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) is set to introduce an Artificial Intelligence-powered chatbot to streamline civic services and make them more accessible to residents.

As part of its New Year citizen-centric initiatives, GHMC is leveraging modern technology to improve service delivery, enhance transparency, and boost revenue. The upcoming AI chatbot, to be hosted on the GHMC website under the label “May I Help You”, aims to significantly reduce physical visits to municipal offices.

The proposal for implementing, operating, and maintaining the AI-based chatbot and automated form-filling solutions for three years has been submitted to the GHMC Standing Committee for tender approval.

According to officials, the virtual assistant is expected to go live soon as a New Year gift to Hyderabad residents. Designed to function as a comprehensive civic support tool, the chatbot will handle public queries, guide residents through procedures, and offer assistance for various municipal services.

Through simple text-based and voice interactions, citizens will be able to access key information related to property tax, trade licences, civic applications, certificates, and other public services. The chatbot will help users apply for trade licences, file property tax self-assessments, download or receive birth and death certificates, and understand which applications are required for specific services. It will also offer step-by-step support for filling out forms.

To ensure inclusivity, the GHMC chatbot will support Telugu, English, and Urdu, allowing citizens to interact in the language of their choice.

Officials believe the new system will significantly reduce dependence on agents and middlemen, who often charge hefty amounts to help citizens navigate application processes. By providing direct, automated guidance, the chatbot is expected to minimize errors, avoid delays, and curb exploitation by unauthorized intermediaries.

Once the Standing Committee gives its approval, GHMC will invite bids and select a qualified agency to develop and maintain the system for three years. The initiative marks another step toward smart governance and aims to bring municipal administration closer to citizens through digital service delivery.